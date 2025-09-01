Geraint Thomas Bids Farewell at Tour of Britain in Epic Finale

Geraint Thomas, Britain's acclaimed former Tour de France champion, is poised for an emotional curtain call in this week's Tour of Britain, commencing in Suffolk on Tuesday. This 39-year-old Welsh cyclist is set to race for the final time in his illustrious career, concluding with a celebratory finish in Cardiff on Sunday.

Thomas, who claimed the prestigious 2018 Tour de France title, will guide the Ineos Grenadiers team one last time sporting a specially-crafted kit adorned with a doodle drawn by his five-year-old son. Highlighting the Welsh dragon on its front, the kit back will showcase significant years of his career, including his Olympic gold medal feats in 2008 and 2012.

A tribute event is scheduled at Cardiff Castle to honor Thomas's contributions and legacy. "I couldn't finish my career without a proper goodbye, could I? Excited to announce our plans for an event at Cardiff Castle after the final Tour of Britain stage on Sunday," Thomas shared on social media, hinting at an enjoyable gathering. The 884.2km Tour will also feature stars like Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel vying for victory.