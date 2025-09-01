Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

In a whirlwind of activity, top soccer clubs across the globe made strategic player transfers as the deadline loomed. Monday saw a flurry of deals as teams rushed to finalize their squads, showcasing a mix of youthful prospects, seasoned players, and intriguing loan agreements.

Crystal Palace made waves by securing the services of 19-year-old defender Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse in a substantial deal worth 20.8 million pounds. Meanwhile, AC Milan bolstered their midfield with the acquisition of France's Adrien Rabiot from Marseille, a move made shortly after internal team tensions arose.

Among other prominent transfers, Real Betis acquired Brazilian winger Antony from Manchester United for 25 million euros. Additionally, Marco Asensio made a noteworthy shift from Paris St-Germain to Fenerbahce, highlighting a day filled with significant roster changes and tactical investments by clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)