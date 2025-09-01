Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move
On transfer deadline day, major soccer clubs in top leagues made significant moves with players. Highlights include Crystal Palace signing Jaydee Canvot, AC Milan acquiring Adrien Rabiot, and Real Betis purchasing Antony. Other notable transfers involved Marco Asensio and Victor Boniface, marking a dynamic day in the soccer world.
In a whirlwind of activity, top soccer clubs across the globe made strategic player transfers as the deadline loomed. Monday saw a flurry of deals as teams rushed to finalize their squads, showcasing a mix of youthful prospects, seasoned players, and intriguing loan agreements.
Crystal Palace made waves by securing the services of 19-year-old defender Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse in a substantial deal worth 20.8 million pounds. Meanwhile, AC Milan bolstered their midfield with the acquisition of France's Adrien Rabiot from Marseille, a move made shortly after internal team tensions arose.
Among other prominent transfers, Real Betis acquired Brazilian winger Antony from Manchester United for 25 million euros. Additionally, Marco Asensio made a noteworthy shift from Paris St-Germain to Fenerbahce, highlighting a day filled with significant roster changes and tactical investments by clubs.
(With inputs from agencies.)