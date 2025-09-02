Left Menu

AC Milan Signs Troubled Star Adrien Rabiot in €10 Million Deal

AC Milan has acquired French midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Olympique de Marseille following a fallout at his previous club. The 30-year-old, who has played 53 times for France, reunites with coach Massimiliano Allegri and prepares to face Bologna on his debut for Milan.

AC Milan has successfully signed French midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Olympique de Marseille after a reported dressing room incident led to his transfer listing. The Serie A team announced the acquisition, securing Rabiot on a three-year contract worth an estimated €10 million.

Rabiot's transfer follows disciplinary actions by his former club, where he and teammate Jonathan Rowe were both put up for sale due to "unacceptable behaviour." Rowe has since moved to another Serie A team, Bologna.

The situation paves the way for Milan and Bologna to potentially clash with their new signees soon, as the teams are set to face off on September 14. Adding to the interest, Rabiot reunites with Massimiliano Allegri, his former Juventus coach.

