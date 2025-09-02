Left Menu

Felix Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Adversity to Shine at U.S. Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime returned to the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-3 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev. Overcoming past injuries and confidence dips, the Canadian athlete showcased resilience and mental strength. He attributes his success to a calm mindset, preparing to face Alex de Minaur next.

Felix Auger-Aliassime returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium, experiencing a greater sense of accomplishment as he advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. His 7-5 6-3 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev marked a new milestone in his career, following a challenging period of injuries and fluctuating confidence.

The 25-year-old Canadian, whose last major quarter-final was at the 2022 Australian Open, demonstrated his newfound composure and mental fortitude, defeating Rublev for only the second time in nine encounters. Auger-Aliassime emphasized the significance of maintaining a focused mindset amidst pressure.

After a significant win against Alexander Zverev, Auger-Aliassime continues his pursuit of a semi-final berth, drawing inspiration from his 2021 performance. He is set to challenge Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur, holding onto the momentum from his recent impressive victories.

