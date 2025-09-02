Left Menu

Nottingham Forest Signs Brazilian Defender Cuiabano

Nottingham Forest has signed Brazilian defender Cuiabano from Botafogo on a four-year contract. The 22-year-old left-back joins other former Botafogo teammates at the club. Forest aims to strengthen the team with quality players for long-term growth, as stated by Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-09-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 02:03 IST
Nottingham Forest has strengthened its defense by signing Brazilian player Cuiabano from Botafogo. The Premier League team announced the four-year deal with the 22-year-old left-back on Monday.

Cuiabano, who appeared in all four of Botafogo's games during the Club World Cup, brings experience, having played 60 matches for his former team. He joins fellow ex-Botafogo teammates Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha, and John Victor at the City Ground, following the team's summer recruitment drive.

Ross Wilson, Nottingham Forest's Chief Football Officer, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, highlighting Cuiabano's potential and the club's strategy to enhance team quality and depth by identifying promising young talents. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

