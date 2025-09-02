Bayern Munich Bolsters Attack with Nicolas Jackson Loan Deal

Bayern Munich has secured the services of 24-year-old Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea until the season's end, both clubs announced on Monday.

The transaction, reported by British media, includes a potential obligation for Bayern to make the move permanent for £56.2 million should Jackson achieve a specified number of appearances.

The loan cost Bayern £14.3 million. Jackson transferred to Chelsea in the summer of 2023, tallying 30 goals in 81 appearances and contributing to their UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup victories last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)