Left Menu

Bayern Munich Bolsters Attack with Nicolas Jackson Loan Deal

Bayern Munich secured Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea. The deal could become permanent for £56.2 million if certain appearance criteria are met. Jackson, a prolific scorer at Chelsea, joins the German giants aiming to make a mark in European football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 03:09 IST
Bayern Munich Bolsters Attack with Nicolas Jackson Loan Deal
Nicolas Jackson

Bayern Munich has secured the services of 24-year-old Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea until the season's end, both clubs announced on Monday.

The transaction, reported by British media, includes a potential obligation for Bayern to make the move permanent for £56.2 million should Jackson achieve a specified number of appearances.

The loan cost Bayern £14.3 million. Jackson transferred to Chelsea in the summer of 2023, tallying 30 goals in 81 appearances and contributing to their UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup victories last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth

Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth

 Global
2
Capitalism for All: Bolivia's Presidential Race Heats Up

Capitalism for All: Bolivia's Presidential Race Heats Up

 Global
3
Naomi Osaka's Resurgence: A Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka's Resurgence: A Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025