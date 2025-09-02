Jamie Overton Steps Back from Red-Ball Cricket: Focus on White-Ball Future
England fast bowler Jamie Overton takes an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, missing out on the Ashes series. Overton cites the physical and mental tolls of playing all formats as reasons, focusing instead on white-ball cricket. His decision surprises teammates, highlighting the challenges of a demanding cricket calendar.
In a surprising move, England fast bowler Jamie Overton has announced an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, ruling himself out of the upcoming Ashes series in Australia.
Overton, who recently played against India, emphasized the physical and mental demands of balancing all cricket formats as his reasoning.
Although his decision caught teammates off guard, Overton is determined to dedicate himself to white-ball cricket, amid growing concerns about player workload in the sport.
