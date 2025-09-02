Jamie Overton Steps Back from Red-Ball Cricket: Focus on White-Ball Future

In a surprising move, England fast bowler Jamie Overton has announced an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, ruling himself out of the upcoming Ashes series in Australia.

Overton, who recently played against India, emphasized the physical and mental demands of balancing all cricket formats as his reasoning.

Although his decision caught teammates off guard, Overton is determined to dedicate himself to white-ball cricket, amid growing concerns about player workload in the sport.