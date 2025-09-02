Mahan Aryaman Scindia: Steering Madhya Pradesh Cricket into a New Era

Mahan Aryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has assumed the role of the youngest president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). He emphasized his focus on promoting young players and women from rural areas as his main priorities.

Elected unopposed, the new executive team was finalized during the MPCA Annual General Meeting at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Mahan Aryaman, at 29, takes on this leadership role in an organization with a rich family legacy, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Scindia expressed his gratitude to the MPCA for their faith in him and highlighted the association's unique family-like consensus in decision-making. His future plans include enhancing cricket's reach and success in Madhya Pradesh, alongside leading the MPCA and the Madhya Pradesh T20 Cricket League.