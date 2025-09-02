Left Menu

Mahan Aryaman Scindia: Steering Madhya Pradesh Cricket into a New Era

Mahan Aryaman Scindia, son of Jyotiraditya Scindia, became the youngest president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, emphasizing the promotion of young players and women from rural areas. Elected unopposed, Aryaman is committed to maintaining the association's familial unity while advancing cricket in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:39 IST
Mahan Aryaman Scindia: Steering Madhya Pradesh Cricket into a New Era
  • Country:
  • India

Mahan Aryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has assumed the role of the youngest president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). He emphasized his focus on promoting young players and women from rural areas as his main priorities.

Elected unopposed, the new executive team was finalized during the MPCA Annual General Meeting at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Mahan Aryaman, at 29, takes on this leadership role in an organization with a rich family legacy, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Scindia expressed his gratitude to the MPCA for their faith in him and highlighted the association's unique family-like consensus in decision-making. His future plans include enhancing cricket's reach and success in Madhya Pradesh, alongside leading the MPCA and the Madhya Pradesh T20 Cricket League.

TRENDING

1
Was suspended as I protested against Bengal Edu Min Bratya Basu’s defamatory remarks against Army: Suvendu after suspension from assembly.

Was suspended as I protested against Bengal Edu Min Bratya Basu’s defamatory...

 India
2
Woman Arrested for Eloping with Minor Relative under POCSO Act

Woman Arrested for Eloping with Minor Relative under POCSO Act

 India
3
Gianluigi Donnarumma: A Surprising Switch to Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma: A Surprising Switch to Manchester City

 United Kingdom
4
Controversy and Alleged Conspiracy in Dharmasthala

Controversy and Alleged Conspiracy in Dharmasthala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025