Inter Milan has announced the acquisition of Manuel Akanji on loan from Manchester City, a strategic move to improve its defense following a narrow 2-1 defeat against Udinese in Serie A over the weekend.

This decision comes after Inter's defensive frailties were on display during a 5-0 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in last season's Champions League final.

The 30-year-old Swiss international, favored by Pep Guardiola during Manchester City's treble-winning campaign in 2023, offers versatility as a center back and fullback, potentially solidifying Inter's backline.

