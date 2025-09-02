Inter Milan Bolsters Defense with Akanji Loan from Manchester City
Inter Milan has acquired Manuel Akanji on loan from Manchester City, aiming to enhance its defensive lineup after a recent defeat by Udinese in Serie A. This move includes an option for a permanent signing, contingent on specific conditions. Akanji's versatility as a defender will be instrumental to the team.
Inter Milan has announced the acquisition of Manuel Akanji on loan from Manchester City, a strategic move to improve its defense following a narrow 2-1 defeat against Udinese in Serie A over the weekend.
This decision comes after Inter's defensive frailties were on display during a 5-0 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in last season's Champions League final.
The 30-year-old Swiss international, favored by Pep Guardiola during Manchester City's treble-winning campaign in 2023, offers versatility as a center back and fullback, potentially solidifying Inter's backline.
