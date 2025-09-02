Mitchell Starc Retires from T20Is to Focus on Major Events

In a strategic decision aimed at preserving his physical fitness for upcoming premier cricket events, Australian fast bowling ace Mitchell Starc has declared his retirement from T20 Internationals. Starc, renowned for his explosive pace and masterful deliveries, will now focus on Test series, the Indian Premier League, and future One Day International World Cups.

Starc, who has claimed 79 wickets in 65 T20 matches, is the second most successful Australian bowler in this format after Adam Zampa. The 35-year-old intends to dedicate his efforts to maintaining peak performance levels, in preparation for an intense international schedule that includes the Ashes and the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Starc's move comes as Australia prepares its squad for the upcoming series in New Zealand, a precursor to the T20 World Cup scheduled in India next year. Australia's chief selector George Bailey praised Starc for his significant contributions to T20 cricket, noting his critical role in Australia's 2021 World Cup victory.