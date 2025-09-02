Gridiron Glory: Eagles Soar and Steelers Shine as NFL Season Kicks Off

The 2025 NFL season is underway, with Philadelphia Eagles raising their championship banner and poised to defend their title against the Dallas Cowboys this Thursday. The Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, retain most of their core from last season's Super Bowl triumph.

Aaron Rodgers starts a new chapter with the Pittsburgh Steelers after an illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers. Having joined the Steelers in the off-season, Rodgers is set to showcase his talents against his former Jets team and later the Packers.

Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' famously skilled tight end, may be playing his final season. As the NFL expands its international presence, seven games are scheduled outside the U.S., including matchups in Sao Paulo, Dublin, London, Berlin, and Madrid.