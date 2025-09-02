NFL's International Expansion: A Global Football Frenzy

The NFL is taking significant strides towards global expansion with a record-breaking seven international games scheduled for the upcoming season. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in the league's effort to position itself as a 'true global sport property,' according to Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president of the NFL.

Key international matchups include a return to Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena, the first regular-season game in Dublin, and high-stake showdowns in iconic venues such as London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Each location was carefully chosen to boost fan engagement and market growth.

Looking ahead, the NFL has announced plans to host its inaugural game in Australia by 2026. The league is dedicated to long-term commitment and year-round engagement in each market it enters, with new endeavors being continuously assessed for future growth opportunities.

