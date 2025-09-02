Left Menu

Gender Testing Controversy Casts Shadow Over World Boxing Championships

Lin Yu-Ting, embroiled in a gender dispute at the previous Olympics, will not compete in the upcoming world boxing championships due to mandatory gender testing policies. Despite previous statements indicating participation, a source confirmed her withdrawal. The championships mark World Boxing's inaugural event since its inception.

  • Taiwan

Lin Yu-Ting, who was at the center of a gender dispute at the last Paris Olympics, will not participate in the upcoming world championships in Liverpool. An unnamed official from the Taiwan boxing association confirmed her withdrawal on Tuesday, despite earlier assurances from her coach.

Last month, World Boxing announced mandatory sex testing for female boxers at the championships under a new eligibility policy, igniting controversy. Previously, Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif claimed gold amid a gender-eligibility uproar.

The championships are the first organized by World Boxing since it took over from the International Boxing Association. Meanwhile, Khelif has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against World Boxing's decision, challenging mandatory genetic tests required for her participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

