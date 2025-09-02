Left Menu

Georgia Evans: 'Bringing Barbie to Rugby'

Wales rugby player Georgia Evans addresses critics of her game-day appearance, emphasizing her right to bring individuality to the sport. Despite social media negativity about her aesthetics, Evans maintains her focus on performance. The Welsh Rugby Union supports her stance against traditionalism in women's rugby.

02-09-2025
  • United Kingdom

Georgia Evans, Wales' number eight, has responded firmly to critics who have made negative remarks about her on-field appearance. The 28-year-old Saracens player faced social media backlash for sporting ribbons in her hair during matches, particularly after Wales' 42-0 loss to Canada, which eliminated them from the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Despite the comments, Evans stands by her decision, stating on Instagram, "I'm bringing a bit of Barbie to the party in an old-school, man's game." She expresses gratitude to those who have shown support and asserts that her appearance has no impact on her passion and skills in the sport.

The Welsh Rugby Union has publicly supported Evans' message that a rugby player's value isn't dictated by gender or appearance. Evans highlights the importance of showcasing diverse female athletes on a global stage, encouraging young boys and girls to believe in the possibilities within rugby. Wales will face Fiji in their final group game on Saturday.

