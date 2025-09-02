Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

Alex Noren has been appointed as the fifth and final vice captain for the European Ryder Cup team.

Noren, who was instrumental in Europe's 2018 victory with a crucial win against Bryson DeChambeau, will join a vice captain lineup that includes familiar names like the Molinari brothers, Thomas Bjørn, and José María Olazábal.

This year's competition will be held from September 26-28 in New York, and Noren's Scandinavian roots may provide added synergy with team members like Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)