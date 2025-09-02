Left Menu

Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

Alex Noren has been selected as the fifth and final vice captain for Europe's team in the Ryder Cup. Known for his clutch performance in 2018, Noren will bring experience and camaraderie to the team as they prepare for the competition at Bethpage Black in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:28 IST
Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Alex Noren has been appointed as the fifth and final vice captain for the European Ryder Cup team.

Noren, who was instrumental in Europe's 2018 victory with a crucial win against Bryson DeChambeau, will join a vice captain lineup that includes familiar names like the Molinari brothers, Thomas Bjørn, and José María Olazábal.

This year's competition will be held from September 26-28 in New York, and Noren's Scandinavian roots may provide added synergy with team members like Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's World Cup Quest: Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Join Squad

England's World Cup Quest: Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Join Squad

 Global
2
Space Command HQ Move: A Political Rocket Boost?

Space Command HQ Move: A Political Rocket Boost?

 Global
3
Global Trade Disruption: WTO Under Siege

Global Trade Disruption: WTO Under Siege

 Global
4
Spain's Bold Debt Absorption Plan to Boost Regional Resources

Spain's Bold Debt Absorption Plan to Boost Regional Resources

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025