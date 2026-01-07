Indoor Golf Revolution: WTGL to Spotlight LPGA Stars

In a significant development for women's golf, TMRW Sports has announced the introduction of the Women's Tech-Infused Golf League (WTGL), debuting next season alongside LPGA teams. The announcement was made on Tuesday, with matches scheduled at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

While the specific number of participating teams remains undecided, the WTGL will be played during the LPGA's offseason, aligning modern media strategies with the sport's traditional essence. Commissioner Craig Kessler emphasizes enhancing visibility and fan engagement by showcasing the personalities of female golfers.

Rory McIlroy, a key figure in modern golf, has also shown support for expanding leagues. He recently expressed openness to Brooks Koepka joining the TGL after leaving LIV, reflecting on the inclusive vision of future golf leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)