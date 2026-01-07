Left Menu

Indoor Golf Revolution: WTGL to Spotlight LPGA Stars

TMRW Sports introduces the Women's Tech-Infused Golf League (WTGL), enhancing fan engagement and visibility for LPGA athletes. This league, set to launch next season, will host matches primarily during LPGA's offseason. Commissioner Craig Kessler aims to spotlight women players' personalities, strengthening the sport's modern appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:36 IST
Indoor Golf Revolution: WTGL to Spotlight LPGA Stars

In a significant development for women's golf, TMRW Sports has announced the introduction of the Women's Tech-Infused Golf League (WTGL), debuting next season alongside LPGA teams. The announcement was made on Tuesday, with matches scheduled at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

While the specific number of participating teams remains undecided, the WTGL will be played during the LPGA's offseason, aligning modern media strategies with the sport's traditional essence. Commissioner Craig Kessler emphasizes enhancing visibility and fan engagement by showcasing the personalities of female golfers.

Rory McIlroy, a key figure in modern golf, has also shown support for expanding leagues. He recently expressed openness to Brooks Koepka joining the TGL after leaving LIV, reflecting on the inclusive vision of future golf leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

 India
2
Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

 India
3
Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

 South Korea
4
Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026