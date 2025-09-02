India's Chess Titans Gear Up for FIDE Grand Swiss 2023

India's top-ranked Grandmaster, R Praggnanandhaa, is poised to confirm his berth in the 2026 Candidates tournament as he prepares to take on a formidable lineup at the FIDE Grand Swiss starting Wednesday.

The tournament, featuring 11 rounds and a total prize pool of USD 625,000 for the open section and USD 230,000 in the women's section, will see the top two players advance to the Candidates across both categories.

While prominent names such as reigning World Champion D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi will compete, Praggnanandhaa, with his significant lead, is almost assured of qualification unless unforeseen setbacks occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)