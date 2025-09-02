Left Menu

India's Chess Titans Gear Up for FIDE Grand Swiss 2023

India's top Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa is set to solidify his place in the 2026 Candidates tournament during the FIDE Grand Swiss. A strong Indian contingent, including Divya Deshmukh and Arjun Erigaisi, will compete. Fabiano Caruana is already assured of a Candidates spot after a stellar run in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samarkand | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:57 IST
India's Chess Titans Gear Up for FIDE Grand Swiss 2023
Grandmaster
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

India's top-ranked Grandmaster, R Praggnanandhaa, is poised to confirm his berth in the 2026 Candidates tournament as he prepares to take on a formidable lineup at the FIDE Grand Swiss starting Wednesday.

The tournament, featuring 11 rounds and a total prize pool of USD 625,000 for the open section and USD 230,000 in the women's section, will see the top two players advance to the Candidates across both categories.

While prominent names such as reigning World Champion D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi will compete, Praggnanandhaa, with his significant lead, is almost assured of qualification unless unforeseen setbacks occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's World Cup Quest: Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Join Squad

England's World Cup Quest: Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Join Squad

 Global
2
Space Command HQ Move: A Political Rocket Boost?

Space Command HQ Move: A Political Rocket Boost?

 Global
3
Global Trade Disruption: WTO Under Siege

Global Trade Disruption: WTO Under Siege

 Global
4
Spain's Bold Debt Absorption Plan to Boost Regional Resources

Spain's Bold Debt Absorption Plan to Boost Regional Resources

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025