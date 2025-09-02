Left Menu

Controversy Over ITTF Presidential Election Resolved in Tribunal Ruling

The International Table Tennis Federation confirmed the disputed presidential election result, where Petra Sörling narrowly won against Khalil al-Mohannadi. The decision came after an appeal process amid accusations of unauthorized online voting. Al-Mohannadi may still appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:38 IST
The International Table Tennis Federation has upheld the outcome of its controversial presidential election, initially marred by chaos and allegations of unauthorized voting. Officially announced on Tuesday, the decision confirms Swedish candidate Petra Sörling's narrow victory by two votes over Qatar's Khalil al-Mohannadi.

The election, held in Doha, was abruptly halted following the strong reaction from Al-Mohannadi's supporters, who claimed irregularities in online voting procedures. In the ensuing turmoil, Swedish diplomatic officials were contacted to ensure Sörling's safe departure from Qatar.

An ITTF-appointed tribunal, with judges from Russia, Nigeria, and Switzerland, dismissed the appeals by Al-Mohannadi and the Qatar Table Tennis Federation after a thorough five-hour hearing. Nevertheless, Al-Mohannadi retains the option to seek redress at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

