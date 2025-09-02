Left Menu

Venus Williams' US Open Rally: A Tug on Serena's Heartstrings

Venus Williams has made a stunning comeback at the US Open 2025, advancing to the women's doubles quarter-finals with Leylah Fernandez. In a heartfelt gesture, she called out her sister Serena to support her from the stands, showcasing the strong bond and legacy they share in tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:56 IST
Venus Williams. (Photo: X/@usopen). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stunning display of resilience, veteran tennis champion Venus Williams has advanced to the women's doubles quarter-finals at the US Open 2025, partnering with Canada's Leylah Fernandez, a 2021 US Open finalist.

While Venus shines on the court, her sister, Serena Williams, finds herself in the spotlight for a different reason. Although Serena is not competing, the four-time Olympic gold medallist admits to feeling a pang of envy for not teaming up with Venus in the tournament.

The sisters have a storied legacy, with three Olympic doubles golds and two US Open doubles titles from 1999 and 2009. Venus's latest triumph is a call to her sister, as she publicly urges Serena to cheer her on from the stands with a heartfelt plea: 'Serena, you need to show up.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

