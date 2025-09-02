Left Menu

Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Update

England coach Thomas Tuchel has added Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah to the national squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. The changes come after Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton was forced to withdraw due to an injury. This marks Loftus-Cheek's return since 2018 and Quansah's first inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:05 IST
Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Update
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's national football team, under the guidance of coach Thomas Tuchel, sees key updates to its World Cup qualifier roster with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah joining the lineup. The announcement was made following the withdrawal of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton due to injury.

Midfielder Loftus-Cheek, currently playing for AC Milan, makes a notable return to the national team, having last played in 2018. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah awaits his debut, included in the senior squad for the first time.

The upcoming matches see England facing Andorra at Villa Park this Saturday, followed by a trip to Belgrade to face Serbia next Tuesday, as the team aims to strengthen its position in the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Aid

Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Ai...

 India
2
Punjab's Struggle for Due Funds Amidst Destructive Floods

Punjab's Struggle for Due Funds Amidst Destructive Floods

 India
3
Haryana Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Neighbors Punjab and J&K

Haryana Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Neighbors Punjab and J&K

 India
4
Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze

Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025