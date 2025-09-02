Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Update
England coach Thomas Tuchel has added Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah to the national squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. The changes come after Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton was forced to withdraw due to an injury. This marks Loftus-Cheek's return since 2018 and Quansah's first inclusion.
England's national football team, under the guidance of coach Thomas Tuchel, sees key updates to its World Cup qualifier roster with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah joining the lineup. The announcement was made following the withdrawal of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton due to injury.
Midfielder Loftus-Cheek, currently playing for AC Milan, makes a notable return to the national team, having last played in 2018. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah awaits his debut, included in the senior squad for the first time.
The upcoming matches see England facing Andorra at Villa Park this Saturday, followed by a trip to Belgrade to face Serbia next Tuesday, as the team aims to strengthen its position in the qualifiers.
