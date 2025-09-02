Maharaj's Mastery: South Africa Dominates England at Headingley

In a commanding display at Headingley, Keshav Maharaj's remarkable bowling figures of 4-22 spearheaded South Africa to a seven-wicket victory over England in their first one-day international on Tuesday. England, initially in a competitive position at 82-2, crumbled to 131 all out due to poor shot selections.

Jamie Smith made a resilient 54, but it was South African Aiden Markram's explosive innings of 86 off 55 balls that truly showcased the ease of batting on the pitch. Markram, along with Ryan Rickelton, laid a solid foundation with a 121-run opening partnership, overshadowing England's floundering efforts earlier in the day.

Despite a valiant retreat by Adil Rashid, who took 3-26, England captain Harry Brook acknowledged the team's shortcomings, expressing the need to rebound quickly for the next match at Lord's. Meanwhile, South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma praised his team's clinical bowling performance and Markram's leading role in the chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)