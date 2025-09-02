Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Past Patna Pirates in Thrilling PKL Encounter

In a closely contested match at Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, the Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious over the Patna Pirates with a slender margin of 39-36. The spotlight shone on Nitin Kumar Dhankar, whose stellar performance gleaned 13 raid points, strongly paving the way for Jaipur's success. Ali Samadi Choubtarash added value with 8 points, marking a commendable debut in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Patna Pirates saw significant efforts from Maninder Singh and Sudhakar Maruthamuthu who scored 15 and 9 raid points, respectively, reflecting their fighting spirit. Maninder struck first, but Ronak Singh's immediate counter gave Jaipur an initial edge. However, a vital two-point raid from Sudhakar M ensured Patna stayed competitive, levelling the scores early on.

Determined to capitalize, the Panthers stretched their lead to five points before halftime, thanks to strategic tackles and cohesive defense from Nitin Rawal, Ronak Singh, and Reza Mirbagheri. The first half concluded with Jaipur holding a well-earned 21-16 advantage over their opponents.

The Panthers maintained their momentum into the second half, with Nitin Kumar Dhankar completing his Super 10, proving to be a formidable force on the offensive front. Patna stayed in contention, fueled by Maninder Singh's Super 10 and substantial support from Ayan Lohchab and Sudhakar. Despite Ali Samadi's relentless offensive pace for Jaipur, Patna kept the game hanging in balance with strategic raids reducing the lead to four points.

In the final moments, Patna's dynamic trio of Maninder, Ayan, and Sudhakar pushed to overturn the score. However, Jaipur's resilience, guided by the combined efforts of Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi, secured them a thrilling 39-36 victory, concluding an engaging PKL clash. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)