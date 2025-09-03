Left Menu

Jessica Pegula Triumphs in U.S. Open Semi-Final

American tennis player Jessica Pegula reached her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final by defeating Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula, who struggled earlier in the season, found her form in New York and didn't drop a set. She will face either Marketa Vondrousova or Aryna Sabalenka in the finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 02:31 IST
Jessica Pegula Triumphs in U.S. Open Semi-Final
Jessica Pegula

American tennis star Jessica Pegula has advanced to her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final, securing victory with a straight-sets win over Czech player Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula, ranked fourth, overcame a rocky season, showcasing a revitalized performance at New York's Flushing Meadows.

Pegula's journey to the semi-final was marked by her ability to rebound from earlier setbacks, including a disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon. Her determination paid off, as she dispatched Krejcikova, who was visibly fatigued from prior grueling matches.

Jessica Pegula will next face either Marketa Vondrousova or defending champion Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the U.S. Open final, showing confidence and a return to form that could carry her through the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws

Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws

 Global
2
Trump's Unexpected Hiatus Sparks Health Rumors

Trump's Unexpected Hiatus Sparks Health Rumors

 United States
3
Jessica Pegula's Triumphant U.S. Open Run: A Comeback Story

Jessica Pegula's Triumphant U.S. Open Run: A Comeback Story

 Global
4
US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025