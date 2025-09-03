Jessica Pegula Triumphs in U.S. Open Semi-Final

American tennis star Jessica Pegula has advanced to her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final, securing victory with a straight-sets win over Czech player Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula, ranked fourth, overcame a rocky season, showcasing a revitalized performance at New York's Flushing Meadows.

Pegula's journey to the semi-final was marked by her ability to rebound from earlier setbacks, including a disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon. Her determination paid off, as she dispatched Krejcikova, who was visibly fatigued from prior grueling matches.

Jessica Pegula will next face either Marketa Vondrousova or defending champion Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the U.S. Open final, showing confidence and a return to form that could carry her through the tournament.

