Ilkay Gundogan's Next Chapter: From Manchester City to Galatasaray

Ilkay Gundogan has officially signed a two-year contract with Turkish champions Galatasaray, concluding his return to Manchester City where he left a notable mark on the club's history.

As the latest high-profile acquisition, Gundogan joins Galatasaray following his instrumental role in Manchester City's trophy-laden years, including captaining the treble-winning squad in 2023.

His exit comes in alignment with Manchester City's squad restructuring under Pep Guardiola. Gundogan's legacy, hailed by City's director of football Hugo Viana, remains a celebrated chapter of success at the club, with his achievements set to inspire future endeavors at both Manchester City and Galatasaray.

