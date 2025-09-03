Ilkay Gundogan's Next Chapter: From Manchester City to Galatasaray
Ilkay Gundogan has joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a two-year deal, ending his second tenure at Manchester City. Gundogan, a key figure in City's past successes, moves amid a squad overhaul. Despite limited play recently, he leaves a lasting legacy, particularly as captain during City's treble-winning season.
Ilkay Gundogan has officially signed a two-year contract with Turkish champions Galatasaray, concluding his return to Manchester City where he left a notable mark on the club's history.
As the latest high-profile acquisition, Gundogan joins Galatasaray following his instrumental role in Manchester City's trophy-laden years, including captaining the treble-winning squad in 2023.
His exit comes in alignment with Manchester City's squad restructuring under Pep Guardiola. Gundogan's legacy, hailed by City's director of football Hugo Viana, remains a celebrated chapter of success at the club, with his achievements set to inspire future endeavors at both Manchester City and Galatasaray.
