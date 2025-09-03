Djokovic Seals Semi-Final Spot with Victory Over Fritz

Novak Djokovic reasserted his dominance at the U.S. Open by defeating fourth seed Taylor Fritz in a gripping 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory. The victory sets up a tantalizing semi-final clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

The 38-year-old Serbian champion arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium with an unblemished 10-0 record against Fritz. Despite facing stiff competition, Djokovic kept his quest for a record 25th major title alive with this hard-earned win.

Fritz, the last hope for American men in the draw, displayed resilience, especially in the third set, but ultimately succumbed to Djokovic's superior play, leaving the Serbian unbeaten at 16-0 against Americans at the U.S. Open.

