Djokovic Seals Semi-Final Spot with Victory Over Fritz

Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz in a four-set match at the U.S. Open, extending his unbeaten record against Americans. Despite a challenging game, Djokovic managed to maintain his lead, securing his place in the semi-finals against Carlos Alcaraz, and moving closer to his 25th major title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:20 IST
Novak Djokovic reasserted his dominance at the U.S. Open by defeating fourth seed Taylor Fritz in a gripping 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory. The victory sets up a tantalizing semi-final clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

The 38-year-old Serbian champion arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium with an unblemished 10-0 record against Fritz. Despite facing stiff competition, Djokovic kept his quest for a record 25th major title alive with this hard-earned win.

Fritz, the last hope for American men in the draw, displayed resilience, especially in the third set, but ultimately succumbed to Djokovic's superior play, leaving the Serbian unbeaten at 16-0 against Americans at the U.S. Open.

