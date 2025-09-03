Drake's $300,000 Bet on Tennis Star Jannik Sinner for U.S. Open Glory

Renowned rapper Drake has placed a significant $300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked men's tennis player, to seize victory at the U.S. Open. The high-profile artist, infamous for his history of risky wagers on sports outcomes, shared the betting slip on social media.

The potential payout of this daring six-figure bet is $507,000 should Sinner secure another championship to his name. This move follows the much-talked-about 'Drake Curse,' a phenomenon marked by a string of losses in past big bets, including a $210,000 loss on American Taylor Fritz.

Currently in the quarterfinals after defeating Alexander Bublik, Sinner, aged 24, is set to compete against Lorenzo Musetti. With the odds in his favor, he continues to be the spotlight of sportsbook enthusiasts, particularly on BetMGM Sportsbook.

(With inputs from agencies.)