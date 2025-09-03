India's Futsal Tigers Eye AFC Cup Qualification

Futsal in India is witnessing gradual growth, marked by the annual participation of 17 teams in the AIFF Futsal Club Championship. While still in its developmental stages, the sport is gaining traction as the national team prepares for its second major qualifier event, the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers scheduled from September 20 to 24 in Kuwait, as reported by the AIFF.

In preparation for the qualifiers, the Indian men's futsal team was brought together in Bengaluru for a 20-day training camp. Reza Kordi, the newly appointed head coach, identified top talents during the Futsal Club Championship in Rudrapur to boost the team's competitive edge. With coaching experience spanning Iran, Qatar, and several Southeast Asian nations, Kordi is leveraging his expertise to mold a formidable Indian squad.

Kordi expressed gratitude to the All India Football Federation for this opportunity, emphasizing India's potential to ascend in Asia's futsal rankings. He believes that exposure and structured competition could help Indian players, recognized for their speed and intelligence, bridge the gap in futsal expertise. In Group A of the qualifiers, India will face Kuwait, Australia, and Mongolia, with a promising outlook shared by Kordi and the Federation for a strong performance. As part of their qualifier preparations, India plans to play friendly matches, details of which will be announced later, showcasing a determined effort to make a mark in the Asian futsal arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)