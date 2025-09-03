Duleep Trophy Semifinal: West Zone's Star Players Aim for Glory

The Duleep Trophy semifinal is set to be a thrilling cricket showdown as West Zone, featuring stars like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, clashes with Central Zone on Thursday.

For Iyer, omitted from India's Asia Cup squad, the match offers a crucial opportunity to prove his mettle, especially with upcoming fixtures against the West Indies and Australia looming.

Central Zone, led by Rajat Patidar, will not be easy adversaries, boasting a formidable lineup including the likes of Harsh Dubey and Deepak Chahar. Both teams possess ample talent, ensuring a highly competitive encounter.

