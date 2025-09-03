Tennis Titans: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Set for U.S. Open Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz showcased his tennis prowess at the U.S. Open, securing a semi-final spot with a straight-sets victory over Jiri Lehecka. The Spaniard's entertaining play style and quest for the world number one ranking headline his ongoing rivalry with Serbian icon Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, now the oldest semi-finalist in the professional era of Grand Slams, defeated Taylor Fritz and will face Alcaraz next. Their upcoming clash marks another chapter in their storied encounters, with Djokovic eager to pursue his 25th Grand Slam title.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka made her way to the women's semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to injury. The Belarusian now faces Jessica Pegula, creating anticipation for another thrilling match-up in the tournament.