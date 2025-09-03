Left Menu

Tennis Titans: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Set for U.S. Open Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are set to face each other in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open, with Alcaraz seeking to claim the world number one spot. The match adds another chapter to their generational rivalry. Aryna Sabalenka advances to the semi-finals after an injury withdrawal by her opponent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:56 IST
Carlos Alcaraz showcased his tennis prowess at the U.S. Open, securing a semi-final spot with a straight-sets victory over Jiri Lehecka. The Spaniard's entertaining play style and quest for the world number one ranking headline his ongoing rivalry with Serbian icon Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, now the oldest semi-finalist in the professional era of Grand Slams, defeated Taylor Fritz and will face Alcaraz next. Their upcoming clash marks another chapter in their storied encounters, with Djokovic eager to pursue his 25th Grand Slam title.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka made her way to the women's semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to injury. The Belarusian now faces Jessica Pegula, creating anticipation for another thrilling match-up in the tournament.

