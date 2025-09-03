Tennis Titans: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Set for U.S. Open Showdown
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are set to face each other in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open, with Alcaraz seeking to claim the world number one spot. The match adds another chapter to their generational rivalry. Aryna Sabalenka advances to the semi-finals after an injury withdrawal by her opponent.
Carlos Alcaraz showcased his tennis prowess at the U.S. Open, securing a semi-final spot with a straight-sets victory over Jiri Lehecka. The Spaniard's entertaining play style and quest for the world number one ranking headline his ongoing rivalry with Serbian icon Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic, now the oldest semi-finalist in the professional era of Grand Slams, defeated Taylor Fritz and will face Alcaraz next. Their upcoming clash marks another chapter in their storied encounters, with Djokovic eager to pursue his 25th Grand Slam title.
Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka made her way to the women's semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to injury. The Belarusian now faces Jessica Pegula, creating anticipation for another thrilling match-up in the tournament.
ALSO READ
Sabalenka Advances to US Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws
Carlos Alcaraz Powers Into U.S. Open Semi-Finals
Triumph by Default: Aryna Sabalenka's U.S. Open Semi-Finals Entry
Carlos Alcaraz Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals with Flawless Performance
Alcaraz and Sabalenka Advance to U.S. Open Semi-Finals Amidst Thrilling Races