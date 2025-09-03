Roelant Oltmans: A Legacy in Hockey Consultancy

Roelant Oltmans, the legendary Dutch hockey guru and former High Performance Director of India's men's team, has expressed his willingness to reengage with the Indian team, but prefers to focus on consultant roles rather than full-time commitments at this stage in his career.

Oltmans, at 71, reflects on his previous tenure with the Indian national team, from 2013 to 2017, emphasizing the challenges faced in India's sporting environment. Removed in 2017 post a series of unsatisfactory performances, Oltmans remains optimistic about shorter engagements.

Currently assisting the Chinese team at the Asia Cup, Oltmans lauds China's significant advances in hockey. Despite not witnessing immediate outcomes, he predicts China's potential ascendancy by the 2032 Olympics, marking their impressive evolution through past tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)