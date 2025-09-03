Left Menu

Roelant Oltmans: A Legacy in Hockey Consultancy

Legendary hockey coach Roelant Oltmans, former High Performance Director of India's men's team, expresses openness to work in short-term consulting roles but avoids full-time assignments. Currently assisting China's team, Oltmans envisions China's potential rise by the 2032 Olympics, citing their progress in recent tournaments.

Rajgir | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:05 IST
Roelant Oltmans, the legendary Dutch hockey guru and former High Performance Director of India's men's team, has expressed his willingness to reengage with the Indian team, but prefers to focus on consultant roles rather than full-time commitments at this stage in his career.

Oltmans, at 71, reflects on his previous tenure with the Indian national team, from 2013 to 2017, emphasizing the challenges faced in India's sporting environment. Removed in 2017 post a series of unsatisfactory performances, Oltmans remains optimistic about shorter engagements.

Currently assisting the Chinese team at the Asia Cup, Oltmans lauds China's significant advances in hockey. Despite not witnessing immediate outcomes, he predicts China's potential ascendancy by the 2032 Olympics, marking their impressive evolution through past tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

