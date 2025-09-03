Pat Cummins Fights Back: A Race Against Time for Ashes Glory

Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, is determined to recover from a back injury in time for the Ashes series, which begins in late November. Cummins described missing out on the pivotal Perth test against England as "devastating." Despite the setback, the 32-year-old pace bowler is optimistic about his recovery process.

Having been diagnosed with lumbar bone stress, Cummins is absent from upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India. Nevertheless, he is committed to rehabilitation, remaining "confident" that he will be ready for Perth. "It's a big Ashes series, it doesn't get much bigger," Cummins expressed.

After taking it easy following Australia's 3-0 test win over the West Indies, Cummins has focused on fitness, avoiding intense physical activity. With 12 weeks to the first test, he is hopeful that his experience will allow him to quickly regain form once cleared by medical staff. Australia starts the Ashes defense at Perth Stadium on November 21.