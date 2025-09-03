Left Menu

Jamal Musiala Eyes Competitive Return After Injury Setback

Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich's midfielder, aims for a 2025 return after a severe leg injury during the Club World Cup in July. Despite initial mental struggles, Musiala remains positive about his progress and isn't rushing recovery. He holds no grudge against Gianluigi Donnarumma over the incident.

Bayern Munich's star midfielder Jamal Musiala expressed optimism about making a comeback after suffering a leg and ankle injury during the Club World Cup in July. This development is key for both Bayern and the German national team, as the 22-year-old is crucial for the 2026 World Cup team.

Musiala revealed to SportBild magazine that he is recovering well and the injury is healing on schedule. He no longer requires crutches and is determined to avoid rushing his recovery process, aiming for a competitive return by 2025.

Despite scoring 21 goals last season, the talented player does not blame PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma for the mishap. Musiala shared that the initial weeks were mentally challenging but remains focused on the positive aspect of his recovery journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

