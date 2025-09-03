Rising Star Karabo Meso Joins South Africa's World Cup Squad

Seventeen-year-old Karabo Meso has been named in South Africa's squad for the upcoming women's ODI World Cup, marking her first appearance in a senior World Cup tournament. Meso, known for her skills as a wicketkeeper-batter, debuted against Sri Lanka in T20Is earlier this year.

The team, led by captain Laura Wolvaardt, includes experienced players like Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, and Ayabonga Khaka. Notably absent is former captain Dane van Neikerk, who had reversed her retirement decision but hasn't been included in the final 15-member squad.

South Africa opens their campaign against England in Guwahati on October 3, and subsequently faces India in Visakhapatnam on October 9. The World Cup squad will also participate in a three-match series against Pakistan in Lahore as a prelude to the major tournament.

