Left Menu

Rising Star Karabo Meso Joins South Africa's World Cup Squad

Karabo Meso, a 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, has been selected for South Africa's squad in the women's ODI World Cup. After debuting against Sri Lanka, Meso aims to leave a mark in her first senior World Cup appearance. The team, led by Laura Wolvaardt, faces England in their initial match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:39 IST
Rising Star Karabo Meso Joins South Africa's World Cup Squad
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Seventeen-year-old Karabo Meso has been named in South Africa's squad for the upcoming women's ODI World Cup, marking her first appearance in a senior World Cup tournament. Meso, known for her skills as a wicketkeeper-batter, debuted against Sri Lanka in T20Is earlier this year.

The team, led by captain Laura Wolvaardt, includes experienced players like Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, and Ayabonga Khaka. Notably absent is former captain Dane van Neikerk, who had reversed her retirement decision but hasn't been included in the final 15-member squad.

South Africa opens their campaign against England in Guwahati on October 3, and subsequently faces India in Visakhapatnam on October 9. The World Cup squad will also participate in a three-match series against Pakistan in Lahore as a prelude to the major tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

 Global
2
The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates Governor's Role

The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates G...

 India
3
Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

 India
4
Free Speech vs. Hate: The Polarizing Arrest of Graham Linehan

Free Speech vs. Hate: The Polarizing Arrest of Graham Linehan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025