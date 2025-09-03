Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Versatile Midfielder's Triumphant Return
Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to the national team after a long hiatus, ready to showcase his versatility under Thomas Tuchel. Initially part of the 2018 World Cup squad, Loftus-Cheek has overcome injuries to play in various positions. He aims to help England secure their first trophy since 1966.
Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is making his long-awaited return to the national team, expressing readiness to play various positions under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel. This marks his first call-up in seven years, following a stint under Tuchel at Chelsea from 2021-2022.
The late inclusion of the AC Milan player for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia stems from Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton withdrawing due to injury. Loftus-Cheek, once a key part of England's 2018 World Cup squad, has battled injuries, including a ruptured Achilles, which sidelined him for significant periods.
The versatile midfielder sees his adaptability as an asset for England's quest for a trophy, hoping to contribute to ending the nation's trophy drought dating back to 1966. Loftus-Cheek credits Tuchel for enhancing his versatility, allowing him to thrive in various roles on the pitch.
