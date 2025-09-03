Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Mandatory Genetic Testing in Women's Boxing

Imane Khelif has the option to appeal World Boxing's decision requiring genetic sex testing for participation. Despite not being listed for the world championships, she appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. World Boxing defends their testing as essential for fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:17 IST
Imane Khelif, a noted Algerian boxer, is asserting her right to appeal against a controversial requirement by World Boxing for genetic sex testing. The organization, which governs boxing for the 2028 Olympics, implemented mandatory sex testing in May to ensure fair competition, citing 'safe and competitive' reasons.

Khelif, however, has taken the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, challenging the ruling that requires a PCR genetic test for participation. Her absence from the world championships, scheduled to begin in Liverpool, is due to her non-entry rather than a failed test, according to World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst.

Van der Vorst emphasized the necessity of the tests, particularly to protect female boxers, underscoring the organization's commitment to maintaining the integrity of Olympic boxing. He had previously apologized for singling out Khelif when announcing the testing mandate but maintained that it was a crucial move for the sport's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

