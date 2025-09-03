Left Menu

Mumbaikar Avinash Thadani Conquers the English Channel

Avinash Thadani, a 45-year-old from Mumbai, successfully swam across the English Channel on his second attempt. His feat adds to his impressive record of endurance challenges, including a solo swim across the Palk Strait and completing an Ironman triathlon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:58 IST
Mumbaikar Avinash Thadani Conquers the English Channel
Avinash Thandani. (Photo: Avinash Thandani's media team). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai native Avinash Thadani, aged 45, has made a triumphant solo crossing of the English Channel. Undertaking this challenging swim on August 24, he braved icy waters and treacherous currents to complete the 32-kilometer stretch from England to France in 22 hours.

His journey commenced from Shakespeare Beach, England, and concluded at Cap Gris Nez, France, marking his second attempt after an initial try earlier in 2023 ended after ten hours. This success underscores his relentless determination and commitment to overcoming formidable challenges.

Thadani prepared extensively for this feat, training at Mumbai's Cricket Club of India pool and in the frigid waters of Ireland to build endurance and acclimatize. His achievement joins him with over 60 Indians who have conquered the Channel, following in the footsteps of Mihir Sen's historic 1958 crossing.

