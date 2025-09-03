Vitesse Arnhem's Triumphant Return: A Second Chance in Dutch Football
Vitesse Arnhem have regained their place in the Dutch second division a month after expulsion, following a successful appeal against the KNVB's decision citing financial irregularities. The court found the KNVB acted hastily without due diligence. Club management changes and local businessmen aim for a stronger future.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Vitesse Arnhem have secured their return to the Dutch second division, just a month after being expelled due to financial improprieties. The club's appeal against the Royal Dutch Football Association's (KNVB) decision proved successful, resulting in a court ruling that favored Vitesse.
The Arnhem-Leeuwarden Court of Appeal criticized the KNVB for making hasty decisions under time pressure, resulting in a lack of due diligence. The court determined that the revocation of Vitesse's professional license, a severe sanction, required more care.
Despite losing players and management during their brief exclusion, a consortium of local businessmen is determined to stabilize the club. Vitesse now focuses on securing a better future with the KNVB's cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)