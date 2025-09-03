Vitesse Arnhem's Triumphant Return: A Second Chance in Dutch Football

Vitesse Arnhem have secured their return to the Dutch second division, just a month after being expelled due to financial improprieties. The club's appeal against the Royal Dutch Football Association's (KNVB) decision proved successful, resulting in a court ruling that favored Vitesse.

The Arnhem-Leeuwarden Court of Appeal criticized the KNVB for making hasty decisions under time pressure, resulting in a lack of due diligence. The court determined that the revocation of Vitesse's professional license, a severe sanction, required more care.

Despite losing players and management during their brief exclusion, a consortium of local businessmen is determined to stabilize the club. Vitesse now focuses on securing a better future with the KNVB's cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)