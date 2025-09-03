Left Menu

Mallorca Midfielder Dani Rodríguez Suspended for Outburst Over Playing Time

Spanish club Mallorca suspended Dani Rodríguez without pay and removed his captaincy after he aired grievances on Instagram about not playing against Real Madrid. Despite understanding the coach's decisions, Rodríguez expressed concern over meritocracy, emphasizing respect for commitment in sports and what it teaches future generations.

Rodríguez
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish club Mallorca has taken decisive action against midfielder Dani Rodríguez, suspending him without pay and removing his captaincy. The decision comes after Rodríguez publicly lamented his lack of playing time in a recent match against Real Madrid, attended by his family.

The 37-year-old was visibly upset as he posted on Instagram, sharing the disappointment his children faced when they traveled to see him at the Bernabeu Stadium, only for him to remain on the bench. Rodríguez took to social media to criticize the lack of meritocracy and respect, advising his children to expect nothing from others.

In a subsequent open letter, Rodríguez accepted coach Jagoba Arrasate's decisions but decried the disrespect perceived when a new player, Jan Virgili, was played instead. Rodríguez stressed the importance of commitment and loyalty, pointing out the negative message sent to the team by benching long-standing players for newcomers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

