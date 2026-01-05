Left Menu

Azzedine Ounahi Sidelined: Moroccan Midfielder's Absence Adds Challenge for AFCON Campaign

Morocco's midfielder Azzedine Ounahi will miss the Africa Cup of Nations due to a leg injury, as confirmed by the Moroccan FA. Despite the setback, Morocco advanced to the quarter-finals, beating Tanzania 1-0 with Brahim Diaz's goal. Ounahi remains with the team for moral support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:28 IST
Azzedine Ounahi Sidelined: Moroccan Midfielder's Absence Adds Challenge for AFCON Campaign

Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations due to a leg injury, according to the Moroccan Football Association's announcement on Monday.

After helping Morocco secure a spot in the quarter-finals with a narrow 1-0 victory over Tanzania, Brahim Diaz celebrated his crucial goal by holding up a shirt bearing Ounahi's name. The absence of the 25-year-old Girona player, who was seen on crutches during the round of 16, poses a significant challenge for the team.

Despite his injury, Ounahi will continue to support his teammates, remaining with coach Walid Regragui's side. Hosts Morocco are set to face five-time champions Cameroon on Friday, vying for a coveted place in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

 India
2
Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

 India
3
Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

 India
4
Governor Walz Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations Crisis

Governor Walz Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026