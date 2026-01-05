Azzedine Ounahi Sidelined: Moroccan Midfielder's Absence Adds Challenge for AFCON Campaign
Morocco's midfielder Azzedine Ounahi will miss the Africa Cup of Nations due to a leg injury, as confirmed by the Moroccan FA. Despite the setback, Morocco advanced to the quarter-finals, beating Tanzania 1-0 with Brahim Diaz's goal. Ounahi remains with the team for moral support.
Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations due to a leg injury, according to the Moroccan Football Association's announcement on Monday.
After helping Morocco secure a spot in the quarter-finals with a narrow 1-0 victory over Tanzania, Brahim Diaz celebrated his crucial goal by holding up a shirt bearing Ounahi's name. The absence of the 25-year-old Girona player, who was seen on crutches during the round of 16, poses a significant challenge for the team.
Despite his injury, Ounahi will continue to support his teammates, remaining with coach Walid Regragui's side. Hosts Morocco are set to face five-time champions Cameroon on Friday, vying for a coveted place in the semi-finals.
