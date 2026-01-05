Azzedine Ounahi Sidelined: Moroccan Midfielder's Absence Adds Challenge for AFCON Campaign

Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations due to a leg injury, according to the Moroccan Football Association's announcement on Monday.

After helping Morocco secure a spot in the quarter-finals with a narrow 1-0 victory over Tanzania, Brahim Diaz celebrated his crucial goal by holding up a shirt bearing Ounahi's name. The absence of the 25-year-old Girona player, who was seen on crutches during the round of 16, poses a significant challenge for the team.

Despite his injury, Ounahi will continue to support his teammates, remaining with coach Walid Regragui's side. Hosts Morocco are set to face five-time champions Cameroon on Friday, vying for a coveted place in the semi-finals.

