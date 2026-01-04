Left Menu

Meg Lanning's Captaincy Promises New Dawn for UP Warriorz

The appointment of Meg Lanning as UP Warriorz captain brings hope and expertise. Coach Abhishek Nayar praises her unique leadership attributes, ensuring a positive effect on team dynamics ahead of the Women's Premier League 2026. Lanning's track record is expected to propel the franchise to new heights.

Meg Lanning's Captaincy Promises New Dawn for UP Warriorz
Abhishek Nayar and Meg Lanning (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar has voiced strong confidence in newly appointed captain Meg Lanning, emphasizing her exceptional leadership skills and vast experience. Nayar highlighted that the team stands to gain significantly from Lanning's guidance.

Nayar stated, 'Meg embodies a rare blend of experience, clarity, and calmness that distinguishes her as a leader. Her strategic understanding, capability in managing high-pressure situations, and her ability to connect with players make her the ideal captain for this group.' He is optimistic that Lanning's leadership will profoundly influence the team's mindset and performances in the upcoming season.

Lanning, renowned for her success as a women's cricket captain, assumes leadership of the UP Warriorz, promising an exciting new chapter. Her appointment is seen as a major boost, with COO Kshemal Waingankar noting it as a significant step in building a competitive franchise for the imminent Women's Premier League 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

