Memphis Depay Set to Break Dutch Goal Record in Crucial Poland Match

Memphis Depay is fit to play for the Netherlands against Poland, aiming to become the country's top goalscorer. Having equalled a record of 50 goals, Depay is set to start the match after fitness doubts. The Netherlands aim to strengthen their position in the World Cup qualifiers with a victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:40 IST
Memphis Depay is set to be the Netherlands' top goalscorer as he is fit to play in their World Cup qualifier against Poland. The crucial match offers Depay the chance to surpass Robin van Persie's record of 50 goals for the national team.

Coach Ronald Koeman confirmed Depay's fitness after concerns due to his recent return to club action with Corinthians in Brazil. Depay, who debuted with a goal at the 2014 World Cup, has earned 102 caps and is crucial to the Netherlands' success in the qualifiers.

The Dutch team is focused on winning their third successive match in Group G to secure an automatic qualification spot for next year's finals in North America. The upcoming match against Poland is seen as pivotal to achieving that goal.

