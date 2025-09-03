Left Menu

Protest Halts Vuelta a Espana's Stage 11 Finish in Bilbao

The Vuelta a Espana's 11th stage ended without a winner after organizers moved the finish due to pro-Palestinian protests. The race's timing was adjusted three kilometers early, awarding points only for mountain classification and sprints. The incident raised concerns about rider safety and security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:12 IST
Protest Halts Vuelta a Espana's Stage 11 Finish in Bilbao
The eleventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana concluded without a stage winner, following an abrupt decision by race organizers to move the finish line three kilometers early due to interruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters in Bilbao.

The announcement, conveyed by the race director via Radio Vuelta, stated that while points for the mountain classification and intermediate sprints would still be awarded, no finish line points would be granted. The change of plans occurred as the 157.4km stage was in its final leg, with leading riders battling for position.

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard and Britain's Tom Pidcock had distanced themselves from their competitors just before the premature finish. Prior to the stage, the Professional Cyclists' Association had voiced concerns about rider safety due to similar protests, highlighting a need for improved security at the event.

