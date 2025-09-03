Interrupted Ride: Stage 11 of Vuelta a Espana Halted by Protests

The Vuelta a Espana faced a unique disruption on its 11th stage as pro-Palestinian protests led to an unprecedented early finish. Organizers made the decision to halt the race three kilometers short of the intended finish line in Bilbao to ensure the safety of the riders.

The decision meant no stage winner was declared, though points for the mountain classification and intermediate sprint were still awarded. Top contenders like Jonas Vingegaard and Tom Pidcock expressed their disappointment, with Vingegaard noting the significance of the day as his son's birthday.

The stage, marked by tension, saw protesters vetoing sections of the race route. Despite efforts by police, the presence of both Palestinian and Basque flags highlighted the ongoing political undertones. The Professional Cyclists' Association had called for improved security, highlighting previous incidents affecting the Israel-Premier Tech team.

(With inputs from agencies.)