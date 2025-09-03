Left Menu

FIFA Kicks Off 2026 World Cup Ticket Sales with Dynamic Pricing

FIFA has announced the ticketing process for the 2026 World Cup, utilizing dynamic pricing based on demand. The presale, requiring a FIFA ID and Visa card, allows fans to purchase tickets with sales limited to four per person per match. The tournament will see the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as hosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:15 IST
FIFA has launched the ticketing process for the 2026 World Cup, incorporating dynamic pricing that adjusts based on fan demand. Price ranges start from $60 for group stages and soar up to $6,710 for the final. These figures are expected to fluctuate in the coming months.

A presale period runs from September 10 to 19, allowing fans with a FIFA ID and Visa card eligibility to participate. Successfully drawn participants will be notified by September 29, with tickets available for purchase from October 1 under strict regulations limiting to four tickets per person per match and a maximum of 40 tickets per individual throughout the tournament.

FIFA COO Heimo Schirgi advises fans to secure their tickets early, especially those residing in the host nations, to ensure attendance. The tournament scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026, will have the U.S., Canada, and Mexico play their group stage matches on home soil. Despite multiple sales phases, FIFA emphasizes no guarantee of ticket acquisition even with successful presale draw entries.

