Left Menu

Cadillac F1's American Ambition: Colton Herta Joins the Ranks

Colton Herta, a nine-time IndyCar race winner, will be a test driver for Cadillac as they enter Formula One next season. Herta has aspirations to compete in F1 but lacks necessary super-licence points. The American driver's involvement is seen as significant for American motorsport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:36 IST
Cadillac F1's American Ambition: Colton Herta Joins the Ranks

American racing talent Colton Herta is set to join the Cadillac Formula One team as a test driver when they debut next season, marking a pivotal moment for American motorsport. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the General Motors-backed team.

Herta, a nine-time IndyCar race winner, aspires to compete in Formula One but currently lacks the super-licence points required. The 25-year-old sees his new role with Cadillac as a crucial step towards achieving his long-held dream of racing in F1.

Known for his competitive spirit, Herta aims to contribute significantly to Cadillac F1. The team's principal, Graeme Lowdon, emphasized the importance of having an American driver in an American team, highlighting its significance for U.S. motorsport.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
2
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
3
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global
4
Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025