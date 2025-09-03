Cadillac F1's American Ambition: Colton Herta Joins the Ranks

American racing talent Colton Herta is set to join the Cadillac Formula One team as a test driver when they debut next season, marking a pivotal moment for American motorsport. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the General Motors-backed team.

Herta, a nine-time IndyCar race winner, aspires to compete in Formula One but currently lacks the super-licence points required. The 25-year-old sees his new role with Cadillac as a crucial step towards achieving his long-held dream of racing in F1.

Known for his competitive spirit, Herta aims to contribute significantly to Cadillac F1. The team's principal, Graeme Lowdon, emphasized the importance of having an American driver in an American team, highlighting its significance for U.S. motorsport.