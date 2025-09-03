Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand Shine in Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championships

Uttar Pradesh claimed victory against Kerala in the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship Tier 2, securing a 2-1 win. Promoted to Tier 1 for next season, the victory came alongside a thrilling Tier 1 final where Jharkhand edged out Manipur 3-2, cementing their championship triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand Shine in Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championships
Team Uttar Pradesh (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating display of football prowess, Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious over Kerala with a 2-1 scoreline in the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2, held at the RKM Ashrama Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh. The win catapulted both teams to Tier 1 for the forthcoming season, as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF) standings.

The match came alive in the second half when Uttar Pradesh's Niti Kumari seized her chance after a rebuffed penalty, scoring in the 53rd minute. Garima doubled the advantage in the 65th minute, exploiting a poor clearance from Kerala's goalkeeper. Despite Kerala's immediate response via Evana Biju's goal in the 66th minute, Uttar Pradesh's defense stood firm to seal the win.

In Tier 1, Jharkhand captured the title with a 3-2 victory against Manipur in a gripping finale at Jorhat Stadium, Assam. Aided by an own goal just before halftime, Jharkhand extended their lead through Anamika Kumari. Manipur's Lanthoi Chanu reignited hope with a spectacular strike, but Jharkhand's Nensi Munda restored a two-goal cushion. Manipur's late goal tightened the contest, but Jharkhand held their nerve to claim their third championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
2
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
3
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global
4
Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025