Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand Shine in Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championships

In an exhilarating display of football prowess, Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious over Kerala with a 2-1 scoreline in the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2, held at the RKM Ashrama Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh. The win catapulted both teams to Tier 1 for the forthcoming season, as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF) standings.

The match came alive in the second half when Uttar Pradesh's Niti Kumari seized her chance after a rebuffed penalty, scoring in the 53rd minute. Garima doubled the advantage in the 65th minute, exploiting a poor clearance from Kerala's goalkeeper. Despite Kerala's immediate response via Evana Biju's goal in the 66th minute, Uttar Pradesh's defense stood firm to seal the win.

In Tier 1, Jharkhand captured the title with a 3-2 victory against Manipur in a gripping finale at Jorhat Stadium, Assam. Aided by an own goal just before halftime, Jharkhand extended their lead through Anamika Kumari. Manipur's Lanthoi Chanu reignited hope with a spectacular strike, but Jharkhand's Nensi Munda restored a two-goal cushion. Manipur's late goal tightened the contest, but Jharkhand held their nerve to claim their third championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)