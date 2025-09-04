Left Menu

Dynamic Pricing and Ticket Sales for 2026 World Cup: A New Era for Fans

Dynamic pricing will be implemented during the initial phase of 2026 World Cup ticket sales. Fans can expect varying prices based on demand, with initial seats at $60. The presale begins September 10, exclusive to Visa cardholders. FIFA will later introduce an official resale platform to ensure regulated ticket exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 00:35 IST
Dynamic Pricing and Ticket Sales for 2026 World Cup: A New Era for Fans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dynamic pricing is set to transform the initial phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, according to FIFA's announcement on Wednesday. Ticket rates will fluctuate based on market demand, with prices starting at $60 per seat.

The launch of the Visa Presale Draw on September 10 marks the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets. This phase, exclusive to Visa cardholders, allows access until September 19, with group-stage matches beginning at $60 and final stage tickets soaring as high as $6,730.

FIFA's Director of Ticketing and Hospitality, Falk Eller, emphasized dynamic pricing as a strategy mirroring those used frequently in the airline and hospitality industries. Eller noted complaints tied to this strategy, particularly from fans of Oasis, who faced inflated prices during band reunion shows.

The presale initiative will precede further sales phases throughout the year. Visa cardholders can participate by accessing their FIFA accounts, though successful entry into the randomised draw does not secure ticket availability.

FIFA plans to roll out an official resale platform later in 2026, ensuring ticket holders can safely sell tickets. While prices on this platform will be unrestricted, Mexican residents will benefit from legislation-compliance via a partnership with PROFECO, selling only at face value.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
2
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global
3
Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

 India
4
Trump's Continued Struggle for Peace in Ukraine

Trump's Continued Struggle for Peace in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025