Dynamic Pricing and Ticket Sales for 2026 World Cup: A New Era for Fans

Dynamic pricing is set to transform the initial phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, according to FIFA's announcement on Wednesday. Ticket rates will fluctuate based on market demand, with prices starting at $60 per seat.

The launch of the Visa Presale Draw on September 10 marks the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets. This phase, exclusive to Visa cardholders, allows access until September 19, with group-stage matches beginning at $60 and final stage tickets soaring as high as $6,730.

FIFA's Director of Ticketing and Hospitality, Falk Eller, emphasized dynamic pricing as a strategy mirroring those used frequently in the airline and hospitality industries. Eller noted complaints tied to this strategy, particularly from fans of Oasis, who faced inflated prices during band reunion shows.

The presale initiative will precede further sales phases throughout the year. Visa cardholders can participate by accessing their FIFA accounts, though successful entry into the randomised draw does not secure ticket availability.

FIFA plans to roll out an official resale platform later in 2026, ensuring ticket holders can safely sell tickets. While prices on this platform will be unrestricted, Mexican residents will benefit from legislation-compliance via a partnership with PROFECO, selling only at face value.