Felix Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Alex de Minaur in U.S. Open Thriller

In an electrifying U.S. Open quarter-final, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime emerged victorious over Australia's Alex de Minaur, battling back from a set down. The 25th seed, who has faced injury struggles since his last semi-final appearance in 2019, showcased resilience and impressive form on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Despite dropping the first set, Auger-Aliassime persisted with a brilliant display of tennis, sending over 22 aces and 51 winners to clinch the match. His triumphant performance sealed a spot in the semi-finals, where he will face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti.

For De Minaur, the quarter-final loss marked his sixth unsuccessful attempt to break into a Grand Slam semi-final, continuing a frustrating trend. Nevertheless, the match was a demonstration of high-stake tennis, embodying the intense pressures and dramas of such tournaments.