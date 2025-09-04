Felix Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Alex de Minaur in U.S. Open Thriller
Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alex de Minaur in a gripping U.S. Open quarter-final, overcoming past injuries and setbacks. Despite losing the first set, he showcased resilience to secure a semi-final spot, while De Minaur faced another quarter-final exit. Auger-Aliassime's performance was marked by 22 aces and 51 winners.
In an electrifying U.S. Open quarter-final, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime emerged victorious over Australia's Alex de Minaur, battling back from a set down. The 25th seed, who has faced injury struggles since his last semi-final appearance in 2019, showcased resilience and impressive form on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
Despite dropping the first set, Auger-Aliassime persisted with a brilliant display of tennis, sending over 22 aces and 51 winners to clinch the match. His triumphant performance sealed a spot in the semi-finals, where he will face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti.
For De Minaur, the quarter-final loss marked his sixth unsuccessful attempt to break into a Grand Slam semi-final, continuing a frustrating trend. Nevertheless, the match was a demonstration of high-stake tennis, embodying the intense pressures and dramas of such tournaments.
