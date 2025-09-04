Left Menu

Messi's Final Qualifier: A Historic Night in Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi is set to play his final World Cup qualifier for Argentina against Venezuela at the Monumental Stadium. Argentina has secured qualification, but other South American teams vie for the remaining spots. Ecuador's resurgence and Brazil's coaching changes are key highlights of this World Cup qualifying cycle.

Updated: 04-09-2025 04:28 IST
Messi's Final Qualifier: A Historic Night in Buenos Aires
Lionel Messi is set to feature in what may be his last World Cup qualifier for Argentina on Thursday. The match against Venezuela will be held at Buenos Aires' iconic Monumental Stadium, with Messi's family in attendance, including his wife and children. The event holds immense personal and professional significance for the legendary player.

Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, emphasized the emotional resonance of the match, describing it as 'special and beautiful.' While Argentina has already secured a spot with 35 points, the race for remaining qualifier positions intensifies. Three spots are open, with nations like Uruguay, Paraguay, and Colombia vying for a chance at the 2026 tournament.

Intriguing narratives have emerged from this qualifying round. Ecuador has overcome setbacks to secure a spot, despite initial penalties. Brazil has navigated coaching challenges, seeing Carlo Ancelotti step up after Dorival Junior's departure. As the matches unfold, the final seats for the World Cup—hosted next year by Canada, Mexico, and the USA—will be determined.

