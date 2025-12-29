Trump Hints at Mystery Strike in South America Amid Venezuela Tensions

In a striking revelation, President Donald Trump hinted at a US strike on a facility in South America, targeting what he described as a source of maritime drug trafficking. Despite the momentous claim, Trump offered no concrete details, tantalizingly sketching a scenario that has left many questions unanswered.

The impromptu statement emerged during a radio interview with host John Catsimatidis on WABC, where Trump described a forceful US action, connecting it to ongoing efforts against drug-carrying boats. Since early September, these strikes have reportedly led to 105 deaths across 29 instances.

While Trump declared a decisive hit on a supposed facility, neither the Pentagon nor other US defense entities provided confirmation or details. This comes amid broader tensions with Venezuela, where the US has heightened military activity, further escalating its conflict with purported drug cartels and signaling its opposition to President Nicolás Maduro's regime.

